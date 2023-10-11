Israel, Hamas and the weakness of the West

Germany to review funding for Palestinians

But now the question turns from rhetoric to substance. In 2023 alone, Germany has set aside €250 million ($265 million) for Palestinian aid, according to the Development Ministry. Now, however, Development Minister Svenja Schulze wants to "give the entire commitment to the Palestinian territories a once-over."

Officially, none of that money goes to the Palestinian Authority, which is run by Abbas and largely has power only in the West Bank. Nor does it go to Hamas, which controls Gaza and which the European Union, the US and some Arab states have designated as a terrorist organization.

Whether any of the funds inadvertently fell into Hamas' hands, however, is far harder to verify. That's why CSU lawmaker Alexander Dobrindt was among those on Sunday demanding a complete stop to all funding for Palestinians. The German-Israeli Association wants conditions placed on that money, at the very least.

Germany is not alone in facing the financing dilemma, with European institutions supporting a range of projects meant to benefit the Palestinian people. Like in other areas of the world with weak institutions and poor enforcement mechanisms, what ultimately happens to that money can remain unclear.

More certain is that without the European Union's extensive support, Palestinian governance would be difficult to maintain. And while the EU may offer the carrots, it's the US holding the sticks. Following the attacks by Hamas, Washington began to move warships and fighter planes to the region in a show of support for Israel.

At the same time, the conflict has jeopardized long-term US interests. The easing of tensions between Israel and Saudi Arabia appears on hold, with Riyadh and neighboring Arab states staying mostly quiet so far. A revived, multilateral nuclear deal with Iran, which supports Hamas, may also be off the table.