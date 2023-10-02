Ukraine updates: US aid in question after shutdown aversion

US bill to avert government shutdown excludes Ukraine package

US support for Ukraine has come under the spotlight as a bill to avert a government shutdown in Washington excluded new funding for Kyiv.

According to US media, a vote on a separate bill on $24 billion (€22.67 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine could be held next week.

But the latest move highlighted the increasing difficulty for US President Joe Biden to pass further financial assistance for Ukraine through Congress, as Republicans' resistance gains momentum.

"We cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted," Biden said in a statement.

"I fully expect the [House Speaker] will keep his commitment to the people of Ukraine and secure passage of the support needed to help Ukraine at this critical moment."

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Congress, where he sought to assure lawmakers that his military was winning the war, but stressed that more aid was necessary to keep up the fight.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican pressured by his conservative peers, had previously taken the stance of "no blank checks" for Ukraine, with the focus being on accountability.

But most recently, he described the Democratic Senate's approach as putting "Ukraine in front of America."

US assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched the war in February 2022 amounts to more than $43.9 billion.