Israel-Palestine conflict: 'Catastrophic' humanitarian situation in besieged Gaza

How do aid deliveries reach Gaza?

International aid deliveries from various countries are first shipped to Egypt. At the Rafah border crossing, in Egypt's northeastern Sinai region, the deliveries are brought into Gaza and transported throughout the besieged region.

Once they arrive at their destination, they are received by UN organizations as well as other aid agencies such as the International Red Cross, who distribute them to hospitals and UN facilities.

But deliveries have been severely hampered by the fact that many streets in Gaza have been destroyed in shellfire, or are obstructed with rubble from collapsed buildings. Extensive destruction in northern Gaza has made aid deliveries impossible for the German Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent, Johnen said.

In addition, Israel has placed restrictions on aid deliveries in the hope that relief supplies do not reach Hamas. Reports suggest the state is particularly concerned that Hamas could use fuel supplies for military objectives. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Israel has permitted some 370 aid trucks to enter Gaza in the past two weeks. None of the deliveries appear to have contained fuel.

UNICEF spokesperson Tobias Fricker told DW that at least 100 truck loads would have to be shipped to the Gaza Strip each day to provide for the over two million people living there.