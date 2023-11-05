Israel-Palestine conflict: Worldwide protests rally for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Anti-government protest held outside Netanyahu's residence

Protesters gathered outside the Jerusalem residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.

The protesters, some of whom carried Israeli flags, chanted "Jail now!" as they demonstrated.

They demanded that Netanyahu resign over his handling of the October 7 terror attack, the Times of Israel reported.

Many of them demanded a ceasefire with militant group Hamas — categorized as a terrorist group by the US, the EU, Germany and others — in order to facilitate the return of more than 200 hostages who were kidnapped from Israel during the terror attack.

Other anti-government demonstrations were held elsewhere in Jerusalem, as well as in cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba and Eilat.