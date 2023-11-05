Israel-Palestine conflict: Worldwide protests rally for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Anti-government protesters have gathered outside Netanyahu's residence including in other Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba and Eilat
US officials are making intense efforts to gain the release of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza
Israel has given Gaza citizens a three-hour window to move southward, with a US special envoy saying nearly 1 million have already moved
Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 9,488 people have died thus far, including 3,900 children
Protesters gathered outside the Jerusalem residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday.
The protesters, some of whom carried Israeli flags, chanted "Jail now!" as they demonstrated.
They demanded that Netanyahu resign over his handling of the October 7 terror attack, the Times of Israel reported.
Many of them demanded a ceasefire with militant group Hamas — categorized as a terrorist group by the US, the EU, Germany and others — in order to facilitate the return of more than 200 hostages who were kidnapped from Israel during the terror attack.
Other anti-government demonstrations were held elsewhere in Jerusalem, as well as in cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, Beersheba and Eilat.
Israel shows raw footage of October 7 attacks
Israel's embassies have screened raw video footage of the attacks on civilians by the Hamas Islamist militant group that took place in southern Israel on October 7.
DW was among those invited to see the eyewitness documentation of the terror attacks , which were screened at Israel's embassy in Berlin and presented to roughly 20 journalists.
The footage came from surveillance cameras, victims' smartphones and social media, as well as terrorists' cameras and phones. The compilation has also been shown to journalists in Israel, New York and London.
Numerous atrocities committed in the massacre at the Kibbutz Be'eri community in southern Israel could be seen, where some of the victims included infants and other minors. It also featured unseen sequences from the massacre at the Supernova music festival in the Negev desert. The footage included videos of militants recorded with their own cellphones at the scene and voice recordings, purporting to be the perpetrators, where they celebrated the attacks.
Israel's ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, attended the screening, telling journalists and others present that it was his first time seeing the images, but adding that their display is important because "some people do not believe that it really happened."
Jordan, Egypt foreign ministers call for Gaza cease-fire
The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan have called for a cease-fire between Israel and the Hamas Islamist militant group.
The ministers spoke alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a press conference following talks between Washington and Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi, Qatari and Emirati diplomats, as well as a senior Palestinian official.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry accused Israel of "collective punishment" of Palestinians in Gaza. "This cannot be a legitimate self-defense at all," he said.
"We stress the need to agree on an immediate and comprehensive cease-fire in Gaza without conditions," Shoukry added.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi said that it was too soon to discuss Gaza's post-war future before a cessation of hostilities.
"What happens next? How can we even entertain what will happen next?" said al-Safadi. "We don't have all the variables to even start thinking about that." He added, "We need to get our priorities straight."
"Murder and war crimes must stop and Israel's immunity from international law must end," al-Safadi said.
At the same conference, Blinken said that Washington considered that a cease-fire would allow Hamas too much time to regroup, arguing instead for a "humanitarian pause."
UAE urges US to help end conflict, humanitarian crisis in Gaza
A top United Arab Emirates official has urged the United States to push for a quick end to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant Islamist group.
Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said that Israel's response to Hamas' October 7 attacks on Israel had been "disproportionate."
Hamas is classified as a terrorist group by Israel, Germany, the United States, the European Union and others.
Gargash said that Israel's policy of containment of the Palestinian issue had failed.
"US involvement will be seen by when we end this war, the quicker the better, and whether we can have another ..., sort of process at problem solving, at issue solving," he said.
"If this crisis continues, and especially the humanitarian side, and if this crisis brings us back full circle, to the old containment policy of pre-seventh of October, I think the American role here... is not going to be seen as effective," he said.
The United Arab Emirates normalized its relations with Israel in the US-brokered Abraham Accords in 2020 alongside Bahrain.
Thousands gather in Berlin at pro-Palestinian protest
A pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Berlin drew around 6,000 people at 3 p.m. local time (1400 UTC), police said, with the crowd expected to grow.
Police said it checked the identity of individual participants and posters that violated regulations were taken down.
Placards at the rally included slogans such as "save Gaza," "stop genocide" and "cease-fire," according to the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.
Police said they feared tensions at the demonstration following a ban on activities in Germany linked to the Hamas militant Islamist group and the Samidoun association, which has been accused of celebrating Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel.
Germany classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization, as do several other countries, including Israel and the United States.
Meanwhile, police said that almost 17,000 people took part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in the city of Düsseldorf in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia.
Police said that only 1,000 people had initially been registered for the protest by a private individual.
While officers said they had to intervene in isolated cases, a police spokesman spoke of a generally peaceful demonstration.
Police said that they had confiscated posters that relativized the Holocaust and filed multiple reports of incitement.
Blinken calls for 'humanitarian pause,' argues against cease-fire
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reiterated the US' support for a "humanitarian pause" in the Gaza Strip.
The US official spoke at a news conference in Amman, Jordan alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukrey and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.
"The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses," he said, referring to efforts to spare civilians and speed up aid deliveries.
Blinken argued against a cease-fire in the conflict, saying that such an agreement would allow the Hamas militant Islamists time to regroup and carry out continued attacks on Israel.
The US classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization, as do Israel, Germany and a number of other countries.
Blinken said that both Washington and Arab states believed that the status quo in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip could not continue. He said he discussed with Shoukrey and Safadi how to chart a better path towards a two-state solution in Israel and the Palestinian territories.
Erdogan says Turkey using 'all diplomatic options' in Gaza crisis
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was using "all diplomatic options" to "stop the bloodshed" in the Gaza Strip, including talks with Israeli intelligence and the Foreign Ministry. He said Turkey is also in contact with Hamas and Palestinian authorities.
Erdogan was sharply critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Netanyahu is no longer an interlocutor for us in any sense. We have erased him, we have crossed him out," Erdogan said in remarks carried by his press office. Erdogan, however, denied that would lead Turkey to sever diplomatic ties completely with Israel.
Later on Saturday, however, Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations.
The Turkish president also criticized Western countries for their support of Israel. He said Ankara's trust in the European Union was "deeply shaken."
He said Turkey's aim was to see peace in Gaza as "part of an independent Palestinian state, in line with 1967 borders, with territorial integrity, and with east Jerusalem as its capital."
"We will support formulas that will bring peace and calm to the region," Erdogan said. "We will not be supportive of plans that will further darken the lives of Palestinians, that will gradually erase them from the scene of history."
Published: 05 Nov 2023, 8:57 AM