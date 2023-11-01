Anti-war protesters interrupt US Senate hearing on funding for Israel, shout "Ceasefire now"

Multiple anti-war protesters demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip repeatedly interrupted a US Senate hearing held on the administration's massive budget request for funding Israel and Ukraine amid the ongoing wars in the two nations.

The Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday, attended by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as witnesses giving testimonies, was interrupted at least six times by the anti-war protesters, who called for an end to the brutality and condemned the US for "aiding the massacre", reports Xinhua news agency.

Minutes into Blinken's opening remarks, a man in the audience was heard shouting "Ceasefire now", "Save the children of Gaza" and "Where is your pride, America?" before he was escorted out of the room by Capitol Police.

Shortly after, Blinken was again cut off mid-speech, as several protesters were heard yelling at him and committee members.

"Ceasefire now!" they said. "Let Gaza live!"

In addition to those expressing their anger verbally, some other protesters in the audience raised their red-stained hands in the air, indicating that President Joe Biden's administration had blood on its hands as it reiterated time and again its solidarity with Israel.

"The US is supporting a brutal massacre," a female protester was heard lashing out during one of the disruptions.

"Not one senator is calling for a ceasefire! Shame on you all! Ceasefire now. Stop funding this brutal massacre," she continued even when forced by the police to leave the room.

Blinken resumed his testimony each time one protester was evicted, only to be interrupted again by the ensuing protests.