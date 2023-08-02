Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

In terms of foreign policy, until now, the administration of US President Joe Biden has been focused primarily on Ukraine and China. However, now that Israel has passed part of its controversial judicial reform bill, amid massive and ongoing protest, Biden will have to turn his attention more toward the Middle East — even if this can only lose him support at home.

Israel and the United States have a long history of close political and financial ties. The US supports Israel with the equivalent of almost $3.5 billion annually, a considerable portion of which is spent on defense against missiles, and on military technology.

Since the end of World War II, Israel has been the biggest recipient of accumulated US military aid, which currently totals around $158 billion. Now, with Israel's judicial reform, cracks are appearing in that cooperation.