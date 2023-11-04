Israel ambassador to UN calls Hamas "Nazis"

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan together with Israeli Consulate in New York held a screening of "atrocities by Hamas" for ambassadors and diplomats here on Friday.

The screening of the footage of Hamas atrocities, aggregated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), was shown to dozens of UN ambassadors, senior diplomats, and Consul Generals.

The footage included graphic material such as the documentation of many killings.

The screening was attended by ambassadors and diplomats from various countries including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Albania, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Poland, and Fiji, among others.