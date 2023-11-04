World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "fight until this battle is won," as ground operations continue. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin blamed the US for "deadly chaos" in the Middle East

The IDF claimed several militants in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli raids of tunnels and civilian buildings (Photo: DW)
The IDF claimed several militants in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli raids of tunnels and civilian buildings (Photo: DW)
user

DW

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Netanyahu says cease-fire 'will not happen' during press conference

  • Israeli tanks spotted on fringes of Gaza City

  • At least 33 trucks have entered Gaza carrying water and food amid global calls for increased aid assistance

  • The family of Shani Louk have confirmed that the German citizen missing since the October 7 terror attacks is dead


;
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x