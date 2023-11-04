Israel-Hamas conflict: Netanyahu rejects calls for cease-fire
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "fight until this battle is won," as ground operations continue. Meanwhile, Russian President Putin blamed the US for "deadly chaos" in the Middle East
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Netanyahu says cease-fire 'will not happen' during press conference
Israeli tanks spotted on fringes of Gaza City
At least 33 trucks have entered Gaza carrying water and food amid global calls for increased aid assistance
The family of Shani Louk have confirmed that the German citizen missing since the October 7 terror attacks is dead