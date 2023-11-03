International artists call for Gaza ceasefire NOW

Several international celebrities, including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Mark Ruffalo, Anoushka Shankar, Dua Lipa, Zayn Malik, Riz Ahmed, Rupi Kaur and others have written to US President Joe Biden, rallying for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war.

In the joint letter, they write: "We ask that, as President of the United States, you and the US Congress call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost. More than 5,000 people have been killed in the last week and a half – a number any person of conscience knows is catastrophic. We believe all life is sacred, no matter faith or ethnicity and we condemn the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians."