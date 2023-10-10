Shock and soul-searching: Israeli authors react to the war

"This is a terrible time in Israel. Nothing like this has ever happened before. It's really very hard emotionally for all of us," Israeli author Yishai Sarid tells DW, describing the deadly attacks and kidnappings of children, elderly people and civilians committed by the militant organisation Hamas "as crimes against humanity".

"It's unacceptable in any sense, you know," he says.

In his seven novels, Sarid has often dealt with the trauma of conflict.

Victorious, one of his recent books, which was translated into English in 2022 after the international success of The Memory Monster, is a deep dive into the psyche of Israeli soldiers, and thus into Israeli society, since practically everyone has to do military service in the country.