Israel–Palestine conflict: Bolivia cuts diplomatic ties; Jordan, Colombia & Chile recall envoys

As the Israel–Palestine conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, diplomatic tensions are on the rise as several countries in the international community express concerns on humanitarian grounds.

Even as a large number of influential nations such as the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, as well as India, hastened to 'stand with Israel' and supported its right to response to what they term a 'terror attack', the United Nations and humanitarian watchdogs such as Amnesty International, UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights) have called attention to Israel's own responsibilities in terms of the historical context of an occupation regime, disproportionate use of force, actions that endanger civilians and blocking access to aid.

Very few nations have spoken out in no uncertain times, with many aiming for a cautious or 'balanced' response in the ongoing conflict.

However, Bolivia has been the first to unequivocally close down its embassy in Israel and sent out a message on Tuesday, 31 October, that it was cutting diplomatic ties with Israel.

Colombia and Chile followed suit more cautiously yesterday, 1 November, by recalling their envoys, without any final statements on their plans.

Today, 2 November, Jordan has the same step, which may be read as a significant one towards a similar outcome of diplomatic disengagement or sanction.

Jordan, of course, was the nation that mooted the Gaza resolution in the UN General Assembly last week, which the US voted against and India abstained from — but which was nonetheless carried by an overwhelming majority vote.