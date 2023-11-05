Ceasefire, truce, armistice: What's the difference for Gaza? An explainer

The United Nations Security Council and General Assembly can suggest that different actions — like a truce, ceasefire or cessation of hostilities — be taken during a state of war.

Although many of these terms are often used interchangeably, each have different political implications and legal meanings.

Calls made by the UN General Assembly are ultimately merely suggestions to actors at war — unlike decisions made by the UN Security Council, they are not legally binding.

They are, however, still considered powerful in their ability to reflect the general will of UN member states.

Here's an explanation of the differences between the various methods of action suggested by UN bodies during times of conflict.