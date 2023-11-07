Will Israel-Palestine conflict affect India's economy?

Commodity prices seem stable, so far

Experts in India are concerned that the ongoing conflict could bring fresh global gusts for the Indian economy, with elevated oil prices bringing up import costs and increasing prices for commodities and foodstuffs.

Although a recent World Bank report on commodity prices found that the wider economic impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict would be "limited if the conflict doesn't widen," the outlook for commodity prices "would darken quickly if the conflict were to escalate."

"Overall oil prices have risen about 6% since the start of the conflict," it said.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) also cautioned that markets "remain on tenterhooks as the crisis unfolds."

"The Middle East conflict is fraught with uncertainty, and events are fast developing. Against a backdrop of tightly balanced oil markets anticipated by the IEA for some time, the international community will remain laser-focused on risks to the region's oil flows," the report said.

The World Bank report added that, in the case of the West Asia conflict escalating, policymakers in developing countries would then need to "take steps to manage a potential increase in headline inflation," which includes measures to ensure food security.

The report also pointed out that "given the risk of greater food insecurity, governments should avoid trade restrictions such as export bans on food and fertilizers as such measures often intensify price volatility and heighten food insecurity."