Oil PSUs struggle with domestic price freeze as global rates soar

India's state-owned oil marketing companies face a formidable challenge as they maintain a freeze on fuel prices for the 18th consecutive month, even as privately owned Shell India boldly raises diesel prices by a staggering Rs 20 per litre in response to skyrocketing international crude oil costs.

The international crude oil market has been roiled by surging prices, with Brent crude recently reaching nearly US $95 per barrel owing to supply constraints. However, Indian public sector fuel retailers, despite incurring substantial losses, have refrained from adjusting domestic fuel prices, leading to a growing disparity between the private and public sectors.

The decision was clear for Shell India, the local subsidiary of one of the world's largest oil and gas giants. With international oil prices hovering around US $90 per barrel, the company initiated a daily price increase of Rs 4 per litre last week. This bold move has resulted in Shell India selling diesel at a premium rate of Rs 130 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 129 per litre in Chennai. Meanwhile, petrol at Shell pumps is priced between Rs 117 and 118 per litre.