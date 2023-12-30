Israel-Palestine conflict: South Africa files "genocide" case at ICJ

South Africa files "genocide" case against Israel in World Court

South Africa has accused Israel of "genocide" against Palestinians at the United Nation's top court.

The case filed to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleges that "acts and omissions by Israel […] are genocidal in character."

It also accused Israel of acting with the intent to "destroy Palestinians in Gaza as part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

"Israel, since 7 October 2023 in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide," said a statement from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

The department urged the ICJ to declare "on an urgent basis that Israel is in breach of its obligations in terms of the Genocide Convention, should immediately cease all acts and measures in breach of those obligations and take a number of related actions."

Israel has rejected South Africa's allegations, accusing it of "collaborating" with "terrorists".

"South Africa is collaborating with a terrorist group that calls for Israel's destruction," said a statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry. "The people of Gaza are not an enemy of Israel, who is making efforts to limit harm to non-combatants."

Israel classifies Hamas as a terrorist organisation, as do the United States, the European Union, Germany and several other states.

Around 85% of the Gaza Strip's population has been displaced in the conflict. The Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory has said that over 21,000 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes and fighting since October 7.

On Tuesday, 26 December, South African lawmakers voted to suspend formal ties with Israel and close Israel's embassy. The move needs to be approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa to take effect.