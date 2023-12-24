Israel-Palestine conflict: 136 UN staff killed in Gaza, says Guterres

Biden, Netanyahu discuss Israeli 'campaign' in Gaza, plight of civilians

US president Joe Biden and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu discussed "Israel's military campaign in Gaza, including its objectives and phasing," the White House said in a statement on Saturday.

Biden "emphasized the critical need to protect the civilian population including those supporting the humanitarian aid operation, and the importance of allowing civilians to move safely away from areas of ongoing fighting," the White House

statement continued. "The leaders discussed the importance of securing the release of all remaining hostages."

Biden told reporters in Washington that he had a "long talk" with Netanyahu and that it was a private conversation. "I did not ask for a cease-fire," he said, in response to a reporter's question.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for the United States' stand on the Security Council resolution that was approved Friday, the Israeli prime minister's office said.

The US negotiated for days to amend the language of the resolution and won the removal of a previous tougher call for an "urgent suspension of hostilities" between Israel and Hamas, an organization classified as one of terror by Israel, the US, Germany and the EU.

Netanyahu also "made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met."