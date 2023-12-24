Bethlehem: Gaza conflict mars Christmas festivities

The anticipation of Christmas has always been the best thing, Nuha Tarazi said, placing a bowl of Christmas cookies on the kitchen table. But this year is very different: There are no Christmas decorations in her home.

"We always looked forward to the holidays every year," Tarazi, a retired English teacher, told DW. She has not received a permit from the Israeli authorities to visit her relatives in her hometown in Gaza City for six years.

"Who wants to think about Christmas celebrations now with what is happening in Gaza?" Tarazi said.

At Christmas, her relatives from Gaza City were usually allowed to visit her in the occupied West Bank. Tarazi was born in Gaza, but has lived in Beit Sahour, a town neighboring Bethlehem, for many decades. Many people here have relatives and friends in the Gaza Strip, where there is still a small Christian community.

For festivals such as Christmas or Easter, Israeli authorities usually issued the coveted exit permits to Palestinian Christians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip, which has been ruled for the past 17 years by Hamas.