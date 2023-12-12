West Bank: EU could sanction violent Israeli settlers

The European Union will draw up proposals to sanction Israeli settlers perpetrating violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in line with a recent initiative in the United States, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday, 11 December.

"I believe the time has come to swap words for action… to take the measures that we can take with regard to acts of violence against Palestinian people in the West Bank," the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The West Bank is one of two Palestinian territories along with the Gaza Strip. It has been under military occupation by Israel since the end of the Six-Day War in 1967.

Violence has surged there ever since the October 7 terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people. The retaliatory Israeli military campaign has now killed over 18,000 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

Hamas controls Gaza and is deemed a terrorist organization by the US, the EU and others.

While the world's gaze is largely trained on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, hundreds of Palestinians have also been killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the past two months, according to the UN.