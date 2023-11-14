Israel-Palestine conflict: Israeli violence increases against Palestinians in West Bank

The last few weeks have been extremely difficult, said Halima Khalil Abu Eid.

The mother of two little girls lives in Khirbet Susiya, a village in the South Hebron Hills in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. A month ago, while the family was asleep, Israeli settlers raided her family's home, beat her husband and threatened them with an ultimatum.

"You have to leave the place. If you don't leave, we will shoot you. And you must destroy your home," said Abu Eid, relating the warning she received that night.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict started, Abu Eid said, settlers have intensified their pressure on the residents of Khirbit Susiya. "They are ransacking, destroying and terrorising us, and the last time they also attacked my husband and his brother-in-law." One of her daughters was vomiting out of fear, she said.

Khirbet Susiya has seen years of harassment by settlers living in nearby Israeli settlements and settlement farms. But since October 7, the occupied West Bank has witnessed a "significant" increase in settler violence and displacement of Palestinians, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA.

On October 7, an attack by Hamas — considered a terrorist organisation by the EU and US — killed at least 1,200 people living in southern Israeli communities close to the Gaza Strip and saw at least 239 taken captive, currently being held hostage in Gaza. The attack has sparked ongoing retaliatory strikes from Israel and a ground offensive in Gaza. According to the Hamas-led Health Ministry, Israeli bombardment of the closed-off territory has since killed more than 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza. Rockets are still being fired towards Israel.