Israel-Palestine conflict: UN humanitarians voice concern over escalation in West Bank

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has voiced extreme concern over escalating violence and tensions in the West Bank, controlled by Palestine Authority, as well as the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

In its latest situation update, OCHA said since the conflict erupted on 7 October, 168 Palestinians, including 46 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

An additional eight people, including a child, were killed by Israeli settlers in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, while three Israelis died in attacks by Palestinians.

"The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank since 7 October accounts for 42 per cent of all Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank in 2023 (416)," the UN body said in the update.