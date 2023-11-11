Israel-Palestine conflict: Israeli army will control Gaza Strip after war ends says Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would control Gaza Strip after the end of the current conflict.

He said this while addressing the Mayors of Gaza border towns on Friday at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv. Netanyahu added that Israel will not rely on international forces to control Gaza Strip.

However, the Prime Minister did not elaborate on whether the control of the Gaza Strip would be for a longer time or for a shorter period.

Interestingly, the Prime Minister and his government have not been consistent in their statements regarding the control of Gaza Strip after the conflict.