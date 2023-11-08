Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF enters Gaza City, targets Hamas tunnels

IDF reportedly 'in the depths of' Gaza City

Israel said on Tuesday that its ground forces were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, marking a major shift in the monthlong conflict.

Army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli military troops were "located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas."

He said Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosives to destroy the vast tunnel network built by Hamas beneath Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad denied the IDF's claims that it had advanced deep into the Gaza Strip, adding that "Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel."

"The never give the people the truth," added Hamad, who left Gaza days before Hamas militants' terror attacks on Israel.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that "Hamas realizes that we are reaching places they thought we would never reach."

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant previously vowed to find Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by the US, the EU, Germany and others.