Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF enters Gaza City, targets Hamas tunnels
Israeli officials said the army was "in the depths of Gaza City" in its fight against militant group Hamas. G7 foreign ministers are, meanwhile, expected to issue a joint statement on the conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has said the Israeli army reached deep into Gaza, where Islamist group Hamas "thought we would never reach"
G7 foreign ministers meeting in Japan discuss their views on the conflict in Gaza
IDF reportedly 'in the depths of' Gaza City
Israel said on Tuesday that its ground forces were battling Hamas militants deep inside Gaza City, marking a major shift in the monthlong conflict.
Army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli military troops were "located right now in a ground operation in the depths of Gaza City and putting great pressure on Hamas."
He said Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosives to destroy the vast tunnel network built by Hamas beneath Gaza.
Hamas spokesperson Ghazi Hamad denied the IDF's claims that it had advanced deep into the Gaza Strip, adding that "Palestinians fight and fight and fight against Israel."
"The never give the people the truth," added Hamad, who left Gaza days before Hamas militants' terror attacks on Israel.
Earlier Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that "Hamas realizes that we are reaching places they thought we would never reach."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant previously vowed to find Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, which is considered a terrorist group by the US, the EU, Germany and others.
G7 foreign ministers discuss Gaza situation
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) wealthy, industrialized nations have discussed ways to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East at a two-day summit in Tokyo.
Meeting host Japan said the topic was broached at a working dinner on Tuesday night and that talks would continue on Wednesday.
The foreign ministers are due to issue a joint communique at the end of the meeting.
The statement will present the G7's "united stance" on the conflict between Israel and militant group Hamas, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.
Published: 08 Nov 2023, 12:25 PM