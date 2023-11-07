Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

Addressing the UN Security Council during the discussion of the Jordan-led resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had sharply condemned the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October.

But, he added, it was "important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum".

Guterres noted that the Palestinian people had been subjected to more than 50 years of "suffocating occupation", and expressed his concern over the "clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza".

It didn't take long for Israel to express its outrage. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson said Guterres had crossed a red line and justified Hamas' atrocities.

The Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Israel also chimed in, saying the UN chief had "failed the test". Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, immediately called for Guterres' resignation. The Israeli government even announced it would stop issuing visas to UN envoys.