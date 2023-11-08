Israel–Palestine conflict: Five scenarios for Gaza's future

Israel has mobilised around 350,000 reservists. Some of those troops are on the side bordering Lebanon. Others are part of the Gaza Strip incursion, the ground offensive into the Palestinian territory.

The stated objective of the ongoing invasion of Gaza is the destruction of the Hamas militant group, designated a terror organisation by the European Union, the US, the UK, France, Germany and several other countries.

There's no alternative to a ground offensive, said Michael Milshtein, a former member of Israel's military intelligence, now a researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University.

One question keeps coming up. How would Gaza be ruled if Israel achieves its desired goal, given that Hamas currently governs the territory? The Israelis have indicated they would take over administration. However, it is also unclear whether it will be possible to actually eliminate Hamas completely.