Israel-Palestine conflict: Average of 160 kids dying per day in Gaza says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that as the raging Israel-Hamas conflict has completed a month since it erupted on October 7, more than 10,000 people, or some 0.5 per cent of the total population in the besieged enclave, have reportedly been killed, with an average of 160 children dying per day.

So far, 16 health workers have been killed on duty, and the WHO is working to support health workers in Gaza and once again pleading for their safety, Xinhua news agency quoted the world body's spokesperson Christian Lindmeier as saying at a press briefing here.

Lindmeier said 102 attacks against healthcare had been recorded in Gaza, 121 in the West Bank, and 25 in Israel.

At the moment, 14 hospitals in Gaza were not functioning, due to the lack of fuel or the damages, he added.