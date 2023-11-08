89 UN employees killed in Gaza in latest conflict: UN

In its latest situation report, the UNRWA also added on Tuesday that nearly 1.5 million people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip since October 7, nearly 725,000 are sheltering in 149 UNRWA installations across all five governorates of Gaza, including in the north.

In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA school in the north of Gaza was directly hit by strikes, resulting in one person killed and nine injured among the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) sheltering in the school, it said.