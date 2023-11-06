Israel-Palestine conflict: 5 UN workers killed in Gaza in past 48 hrs

The UN Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) announced that in the last 48 hours, five more of its employees were killed in the Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll of the mission's personnel to 79 since the Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on 7 October.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the UN body said that it received confirmation of the death of two staff members who were killed on 24 October.

Besides the overall fatalities, at least 24 UNRWA staffers have also been injured till date.

"Like most Gazans, our staff have also lost relatives, friends, neighbors and are themselves displaced with their families. And yet, they continue to work tirelessly to provide humanitarian assistance," the statement said.