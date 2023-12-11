Israel-Palestine conflict: UN warns aid in Gaza on verge of collapse

WHO board passes resolution urging more Gaza aid

The executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) has passed a resolution urging immediate, humanitarian access to Gaza.

The Gaza Strip is currently under blockade from both Israel and Egypt, with only limited aid and humanitarian supplies being allowed in.

The resolution, brought forward by Afghanistan, Qatar, Yemen and Morocco, seeks the entry of medical personnel and supplies into the territory.

It also requires the WHO to keep track of violence against medical workers and patients. Moreover, the resolution aims to get financing for the reconstruction of hospitals.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency's 34-member board had achieved "the first consensus resolution on the conflict ... since it began two months ago."

The US did not block the text but said it lacked balance.

Canada labeled the text a "compromise resolution," but added that it did not do enough to mention the role of Hamas in the war. Australia, meanwhile, criticized the omission of the October 7 terror attacks on Israel, calling them "the catalyst for the current devastating situation."