Israel-Palestine conflict: Civilians across Gaza are threatened by conflict say UN agencies

Since the end of a temporary truce on 1 December , the Israel Defense Forces have expanded their ground offensive into the Gaza Strip. IDF leaders have said forces are now combating militants in the south of the densely populated territory. A few weeks ago, civilians in the north were instructed to move south to escape Israeli bombardments and fighting between Israeli soldiers and fighters aligned with Hamas, which the United States, EU and other governments have designated a terror organization.

The IDF has said the aim of its ground offensive is to "destroy Hamas" and free all of the roughly 240 people abducted as part of the October 7 terror attacks within Israel, in which about 1,200 people were killed. To date, 110 of the Israelis and foreign nationals taken hostage that day have been released.

Criticism of Israel's military operation in Gaza has grown globally.