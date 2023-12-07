Israel-Palestine conflict: Guterres invokes UN Charter to call for UNSC action on Gaza

Article 99 has been invoked directly only three times, the last 34 years ago in 1989 by Javier Perez de Cuellar regarding the fighting in Lebanon, although Secretaries-General have alerted the Council to crises, including the Bangladesh War, at least ten times without referring to the article.

Article 99 states, “The Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”

The Secretary-General does not have any powers to directly act on crises or take action against countries and only the Council has the power under the Charter.

Dujarric expected the Council, which is headed by Ecuador this month, to meet regarding the letter and for Guterres to speak to it.

After four resolutions on Gaza were vetoed at the Council, it finally managed to pass one last month calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting rather than a ceasefire.

In his letter, Guterres reiterated his call for a ceasefire, which would put an open-ended stop to the fighting, rather than a pause of a limited duration.