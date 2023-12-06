Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza hunger crisis worsening, UN says

Netanyahu meets freed hostages and families of those still held by Hamas

Freed Israeli hostages as well as relatives of those still held by by Hamas militants reportedly stormed out of a "tense" meeting with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, 5 December.

The meeting took place 60 days after the October 7 terrorist attack saw Hamas militants kidnap around 240 people from Israel.

It was the first time Netanyahu's war cabinet had heard directly from recently released hostages.

Netanyahu said the former hostages testified about abuse at the hands of Hamas, which is considered a terror group by the US, Germany and other countries.

"I heard stories that broke my heart, I heard about the thirst and hunger, about physical and mental abuse," the Israeli prime minister said at a press conference afterwards.

"I heard and you also heard, about sexual assault and cases of brutal rape unlike anything."

However, Israeli media described the sit-down as tense and participants said it came to an end when around half of them walked out of the room.

"I won't go into the details of what was discussed at the meeting but this entire performance was ugly, insulting, messy," Dani Miran, a father of one of the hostages who walked out of the meeting, told Israeli television.

"They say 'we've done this, we've done that.' [Hamas' Gaza leader Yahya] Sinwar is the one who returned our people, not them. It angers me that they say that they dictated things. They hadn't dictated a single move."

Jennifer Master, whose partner Andrey is a hostage, added that "it was a very turbulent meeting, many people yelling."