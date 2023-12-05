Israel-Palestine conflict: Reports indicate seawater flooding of Gaza tunnels under consideration

In a strategic move, Israel is reportedly considering the deployment of a sophisticated network of pumps to flood tunnels used by the militant group Hamas beneath the Gaza Strip, reports Reuters.

According to U.S. officials cited by the Wall Street Journal, Israel has set up at least five powerful pumps approximately a mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp. These pumps, capable of moving thousands of cubic meters of water per hour, could render the tunnels inoperable within weeks.

The deployment of such a flooding mechanism is a part of Israel's efforts to dismantle Hamas's terror capabilities. The Wall Street Journal quoted an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) official, who neither confirmed nor denied the flooding plan, stating, "The IDF is operating to dismantle Hamas’s terror capabilities in various ways, using different military and technological tools."

The report highlights that the decision to implement the flooding plan has not been finalised, with considerations such as the release of hostages still in question. Hamas has previously claimed to have hidden captives "safe places and tunnels.". The IDF's unconventional approach aims to disrupt these hidden networks.