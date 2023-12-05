Israel-Hamas conflict: IDF widens offensive, orders evacuations

Israel has said it is expanding its ground offensive in 'all of the Gaza Strip'

The Israeli military has issued fresh evacuation orders for 20 areas of the city of Khan Younis

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza has said the death toll has reached 15,889

Germany has urged Israel to protect civilians in Gaza

US sees 'improvement' in Israel's method of warning

The US has renewed a call for Israel to protect civilians since the expansion of its ground operation to include the entire Gaza Strip.

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said it was "too early to make a definitive assessment" but noted a difference in Israel's tactics.

"We've seen a much more targeted request for evacuations," Miller told a daily press briefing.

Miller said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was identifying "specific neighborhoods where they plan to conduct military operations," rather than giving instructions to an entire city to leave their homes.

"So that is an improvement on what's happened before," Miller said.