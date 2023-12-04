'No Thanks' app helps boycott of Israel-related products

The app appears to work very simply: users can scan the barcode of a product or enter its name, and within seconds they are told to what extent the manufacturer "supports Israel." Then "No Thanks" is displayed — an appeal not to buy certain products. Videos on TikTok and X show that companies such as Coca-Cola and Nescafé are among those listed.

The app was launched on 13 November, and has been downloaded over 100,000 times so far, and social media comments suggest people around the world from India to Belgium are interested in the app.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated drastically since the militant Islamist group Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union, the USA, Germany and other countries, attacked Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages.

According to the Hamas-led Health Ministry, almost 15,000 people have been killed on the Palestinian side since October 7 as a result of the Israeli bombardment of targets in the Gaza Strip. Since then, many people around the world have positioned themselves as either pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian or even pro-Hamas. According to social media comments, the "No Thanks" boycott app was mainly downloaded by pro-Palestinian supporters.

The app can no longer be downloaded from the Google Playstore and, as of 1 December, there is no version for iOS, i.e. Apple devices. However, the app can still be downloaded in indirect ways.

But who is behind "No Thanks" and what exactly is the aim? And why is the app no longer available in the Playstore?