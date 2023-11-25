Musk to visit Israel, meet PM after antisemitism controversy: report

X Corp owner Elon Musk will reportedly visit Israel next week and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a sign of solidarity amid antisemitism controversies.

According to Fox Business, Musk is expected to visit the Gaza Strip and view the destruction of settlements after a Hamas surprise attack on 7 October that Israel claims killed 1,200 people.

The news was first reported by the Israeli media outlet N12.

Musk, who has been severely criticised for antisemitic content on X, will also meet Israel President Isaac Herzog along with Netanyahu and tour areas near the Gaza border.

He will get a firsthand look at the devastation after terrorists crossed the Israel-Gaza border to launch the massacre, the report mentioned.

Israel responded to the Hamas raid by launching an all-out attack against Hamas, and the Hamas-run Palestinian ministry of health claims that Israeli military activity in Gaza has now killed approximately 13,000 people.