White House slams Elon Musk for anti-Semitism, calls his views "abhorrent"

The White House has slammed tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk for his “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitism and racist hate", while several top American companies like Apple have pulled out ads from his social media platform X.

Musk, 52, on Wednesday endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth". The anti-Semitic conspiracy theory — which posits that Jews want to bring undocumented minority populations into Western countries to reduce white majorities in those nations — is often espoused by hate groups.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of anti-Semitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said.