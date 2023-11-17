IBM stops ads on X as Elon Musk endorses anti-semitism

Tech major IBM has stopped advertising on X as its owner Elon Musk continues to endorse far-right viewpoints and agrees with posts that promote antisemitism.

Non-profit organisation Media Matters drew attention to the topic, saying as Musk continues his descent into white nationalist and antisemitic conspiracy theories, his social media platform has been placing ads for major brands like Apple, Bravo (NBCUniversal), IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity (Comcast) next to content that touts Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party.

The company's placements come after CEO Linda Yaccarino claimed that brands are "protected from the risk of being next to" toxic posts on the platform.

IBM released a statement to the Financial Times, saying that it has "suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation."

Media Matters said that Yaccarino has been trying to bring advertisers back to the platform by claiming it's safe for business.