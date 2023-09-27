EU says Elon Musk's X is biggest source of disinformation

The social media network X, formerly known as Twitter, is the biggest source of fake news, a top European official said Tuesday, 26 September.

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said that X, which is not a signatory to a European Union wide code of conduct to crack down on fake news on social media platforms and advertising companies, has the "largest ratio of mis/disinformation posts."

Jourova said at a press briefing about updates to 2022 code of conduct that Elon Musk was not "off the hook" because his company dropped out of the code of practice.

The code of conduct on disinformation is a set of regulatory standards to have companies like Google, TikTok, Microsoft and Meta do more to tackle fake news in the 27-member bloc. It was built on an earlier version that was published in 2018.

“There are obligations given by the hard law, so my message for Twitter is: ‘You have to comply with the hard law, and we will be watching what you are doing,’” she said.