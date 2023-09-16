TikTok fined $368 million by EU over child data breaches

Social media network TikTok has been fined €345 million ($368 million) by a European Union regulator over alleged child data breaches as the bloc continues its clampdown on international tech giants.

The fine comes after a two-year inquiry by Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC), which, given the location of many Big Tech company headquarters in Dublin, plays a key role in policing the EU's General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).

The DPC began examining TikTok's compliance with GDPR in relation to platform settings and personal data processing for users aged under 18 years old in September 2021.

While it found no infringement of age verification measures for children under 13, it highlighted in its ruling on Friday how new TikTok accounts were set to public by default, meaning their content was viewable by anyone.