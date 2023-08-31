Open AI, owner of ChatGPT, accused of EU data protection violations

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has been accused of data protection breaches in a complaint filed by a privacy researcher, with reference to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union.

The complaint against OpenAI was filed with the Polish data protection authority, reports TechCrunch.

It alleged that the AI giant is in breach of the GDPR in infringing upon transparency, fairness, data access rights and privacy.

The complaint also accused OpenAI of acting in an “untrustworthy, dishonest, and perhaps unconscientious manner” by failing to comprehensively detail how it has processed people’s data.

'The 17-page complaint filed with the Polish DPA is the work of Lukasz Olejnik, a security and privacy researcher, who is being represented for the complaint by Warsaw-based law firm GP Partners,' the report mentioned.