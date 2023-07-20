Thousands of authors urge AI companies to stop stealing books

More than 8,000 famous writers, including Margaret Atwood, Nora Roberts, and Michael Chabon, have, in an open letter, called out to CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, and IBM to stop stealing their copyrighted materials in training their generative Artificial Intelligence models.

The authors also asked the tech companies behind large language models like ChatGPT, Bard, LLaMa to “obtain consent, credit, and fairly compensate writers”, even as the companies make millions, out of their hard-earned work -- worth for which has declined at the advent of AI.

“Generative AI technologies built on large language models owe their existence to our writings. These technologies mimic and regurgitate our language, stories, style, and ideas,” they wrote.