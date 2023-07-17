Food security: Can AI and genome editing help?

Producing what we need to eat puts an enormous burden on both the climate and the environment. Yet, at the same time, crop failures caused by extreme storms, drought and heat waves threaten the food security of a growing global population.

In a clear indication of the dilemma we face, a World Resource Institute (WRI) report recently said that to feed the world's population, humans must produce more, but without increased use of resources and land.

"There's a 50% gap between the food produced today and what we're going to need in 2050, just to feed people adequately," said Janet Ranganathan, a nutrition expert at WRI and co-author of the report, adding that expanding the agricultural frontier would mean "saying goodbye to the remaining natural ecosystems."

One way of meeting this massive challenge would be to use the land currently given over to meat production and crops for animal feed to plants for human consumption. But this would require everyone becoming vegetarian, which is an unrealistic scenario. Enter artificial intelligence.