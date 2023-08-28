Don't regulate AI, focus on bad use cases only: IBM chief Arvind Krishna

IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna on Monday emphasised that artificial intelligence (AI) does need guardrails and regulations to avoid user harm, but the focus should be on regulating bad use cases, not to pause the overall technology, which has "tremendous potential to transform the world".

A strong proponent of AI and its future impact on certain repetitive and mundane human tasks, Krishna told IANS that some of the fears associated with AI are well-founded.

“With AI, there a possibility that you can have misinformation spreading really fast now. AI can make misinformation more persuasive. However, stopping AI won’t achieve any purpose as bad actors will move from one country to another to spread harm as AI can easily cross boundaries,” explained the Indian-origin CEO of the tech behemoth.