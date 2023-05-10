New AI model by IBM-NASA to help track Earth's climate change

The combined measurement helps enable global observations of the land every two to three days at 30 metre spatial resolution.



They then fed the model hand-labelled examples to teach it to recognise things like the extent of historic floods and fire burn scars, as well as changes in land-use and forest biomass.



Using the model is designed to be simple as users only need to select a region, a mapping task, and a set of dates.



When a user types the name of a place into the search bar and selects the date, the model highlights in pink how far the flood waters extended.



Users can overlay other datasets to see where crops or buildings were inundated. These visualisations can help with future planning during similar disaster scenarios: they provide information that could help mitigate flood impacts, inform insurance and risk management decisions, plan infrastructure, respond to disasters, and protect the environment.



The model, part of IBM's watsonx.ai geospatial offering, is planned to be available in preview to IBM clients through (EIS) IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite during the second half of this year.