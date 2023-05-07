Char Dham Yatra: Mess in the Mountains

Baljit Singh from Amritsar reached Kedarnath on April 24 to get a darshan of Lord Shiva. He was, of course, not alone. Thousands of pilgrims had made the journey alongside Singh. Yet Singh was denied the darshan he had trekked all this way for.

New rules this year required all pilgrims to register online. Pilgrims without the mandatory registration would be denied entry into the temple precincts. Luckily, Singh knew of the change, and had registered his and his companions beforehand. Yet he—and scores of other ‘registered’ pilgrims—could not get in.

Meanwhile, thousands who did not appear to have the requisite ‘tokens’ managed to elbow their way inside the temple. No registration was needed for residents of the state per the rule—but there was no way in the melee to figure out who were the residents and who were not.