ChatGPT shows misleading advice for cancer treatment: study

Researchers have said that OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT 3.5 provided inappropriate (non-concordant) recommendations for cancer treatment, highlighting the need for awareness of the technology's limitations, a new study has shown.

The researchers prompted the AI chatbot to provide treatment advice that aligned with guidelines established by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network — an alliance of 33 cancer centres in the United States — according to the study published in the journal JAMA Oncology.

"ChatGPT responses can sound a lot like a human and can be quite convincing. But when it comes to clinical decision-making, there are so many subtleties for every patient's unique situation. A right answer can be very nuanced, and not necessarily something ChatGPT or another large language model (LLM) can provide," said corresponding author Danielle Bitterman, of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the US-based Mass General Brigham, a not-for-profit, integrated health care system in the US.

Researchers focused on the three most common cancers (breast, prostate and lung) and prompted ChatGPT to provide a treatment approach for each cancer, based on the severity of the disease.