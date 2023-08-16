OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard -- the two leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools -- are willingly producing news-related falsehoods and misinformation, a new report has revealed.

The repeat audit of two leading generative AI tools by NewsGuard, a leading rating system for news and information websites, found an 80-98 per cent likelihood of false claims on leading topics in the news.

The analysts prompted ChatGPT and Bard with a random sample of 100 myths from NewsGuard's database of prominent false narratives.

ChatGPT generated 98 out of the 100 myths, while Bard produced 80 out of 100.