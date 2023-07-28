Is ChatGPT getting dumber?

Large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI's ChatGPT have helped millions be more efficient with computers.

Be it high school kids using it to draft academic essays or programmers using these generative models for coding and making new software, many are team Artificial Intelligence (AI).

But it's not all positive — others are also accusing AI of stealing their creative ideas or raise ethical concerns of using AI.

Amidst this ongoing debate over whether AI is a boon or a bane for humanity, some people indicate that ChatGPT just isn't as good as it used to be.