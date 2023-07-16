Samsung may integrate ChatGPT into the Internet Browser app

Tech giant Samsung could integrate ChatGPT into its Internet Browser app. This information was revealed by the code found in Samsung Internet Browser v22.0.0.54, reports Android Authority.

The strings hint that ChatGPT integration in the Internet Browser could be an experimental Labs feature. The browser is expected to make it easier for users to run queries on ChatGPT without having to visit the ChatGPT website.

"There is a ChatGPT settings placeholder and another one for selecting the ChatGPT model," the report said. Users will likely be able to utilise ChatGPT to summarise already-existing web pages, which could serve as a useful browser highlight feature.