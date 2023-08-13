ChatGPT's answers to software engineering questions were 52% incorrect

OpenAI's ChatGPT answered about 52 per cent software engineering questions incorrectly, according to a study, raising questions about the popular language models accuracy.

Despite ChatGPT's popularity, there hasn't been a thorough investigation into the quality and usability of its responses to software engineering queries, said researchers from the Purdue University in the US.

To address this gap, the team undertook a comprehensive analysis of ChatGPT's replies to 517 questions from Stack Overflow (SO).

"Our examination revealed that 52 per cent of ChatGPT's answers contain inaccuracies and 77 per cent are verbose," the researchers wrote in the paper, not peer-reviewed and published on a pre-print site.